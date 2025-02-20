Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Stock Holdings Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 755,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 220,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $449.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $53.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.