Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$43.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Hydro One news, Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,818.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 47.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$44.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$37.27 and a 12 month high of C$48.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

