Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.45 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

