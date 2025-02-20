Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.59 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 187.30 ($2.36). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 187.30 ($2.36), with a volume of 779,515 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.50) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.80 ($2.98).
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
