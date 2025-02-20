Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.59 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 187.30 ($2.36). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 187.30 ($2.36), with a volume of 779,515 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.50) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.80 ($2.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.59.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

