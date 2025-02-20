Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04.

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

