Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.12. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 64,500 shares changing hands.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

