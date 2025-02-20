Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $437,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $105.95 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.