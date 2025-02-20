TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 225,650 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

