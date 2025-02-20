Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 39% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 39% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 79.96 ($1.01). 34,326,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average session volume of 2,029,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CWR
Ceres Power Stock Down 38.5 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.