Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 39% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 39% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 79.96 ($1.01). 34,326,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average session volume of 2,029,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWR

Ceres Power Stock Down 38.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.33.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.