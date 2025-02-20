Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,913.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,537.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

