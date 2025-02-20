Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $563.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

