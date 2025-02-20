Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 65.32% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 1.8 %

Performance Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 47,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,386. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.