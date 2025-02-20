Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.400 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:UPBD traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 334,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,158. Upbound Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Stephens started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

