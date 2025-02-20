Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.81 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

