Top Transportation Stocks To Consider – February 17th

Lockheed Martin, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the transportation of goods or people, such as airlines, railroads, trucking companies, and shipping firms. These stocks can be impacted by economic factors, fuel prices, consumer demand, and infrastructure developments, making them important indicators for the overall health of the transportation industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.77. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $418.58 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $479.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,385,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

