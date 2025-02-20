Critical Survey: Perfect Moment (PMNT) & Its Rivals

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Perfect Moment to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Perfect Moment alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perfect Moment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $24.44 million -$8.72 million -0.69 Perfect Moment Competitors $2.25 billion $140.15 million 0.65

Profitability

Perfect Moment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Perfect Moment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -384.48% -126.26% Perfect Moment Competitors -18.44% -41.08% -22.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perfect Moment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perfect Moment Competitors 393 1724 2408 72 2.47

Perfect Moment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Perfect Moment rivals beat Perfect Moment on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Perfect Moment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.