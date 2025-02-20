BP’s (BP) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.04) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 440 ($5.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 440 ($5.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.28).

BP stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 463.30 ($5.83). 30,713,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 379.70 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.08). The company has a market cap of £90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.63.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £376.71 ($474.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $112,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

