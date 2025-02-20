Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Price

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from £116 ($145.97) to £125 ($157.29) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LON LSEG traded down GBX 8.21 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting £116.97 ($147.18). 695,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,867. The company has a market cap of £61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8,648.31 ($108.82) and a 12 month high of £121.85 ($153.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of £116.18 and a 200-day moving average of £108.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

