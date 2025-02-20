DA Davidson Weighs in on Crane NXT’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT
Crane NXT Stock Performance
NYSE CXT opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $67.00.
Crane NXT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.
Institutional Trading of Crane NXT
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crane NXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Crane NXT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crane NXT
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- About the Markup Calculator
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.