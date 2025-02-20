KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $59,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

KKR opened at $138.56 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.