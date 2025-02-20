De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

De Grey Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

