Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

