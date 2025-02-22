Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,264 ($15.97) and last traded at GBX 1,254 ($15.84). 26,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 67,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($15.67).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,195.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,094.55. The company has a market cap of £517.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Georgia Capital news, insider Maria Chatti-Gautier purchased 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £41,956.93 ($53,009.39). 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

