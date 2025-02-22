Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.12 ($21.99) and last traded at €21.30 ($22.19). Approximately 2,843,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.64 ($22.54).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.65.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.