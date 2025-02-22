Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 6,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

In other Rhinebeck Bancorp news, insider Francis X. Dwyer sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $144,538.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,572.62. This trade represents a 59.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $173,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 81,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

