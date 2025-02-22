Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 72,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 652,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 298,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$73,878.75. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 256,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$54,628.24. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

