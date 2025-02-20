Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 164,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 523,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

