First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.70. 5,855,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 17,622,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 136.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

