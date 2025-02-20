Analyzing Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $778.94 million 0.66 $5.00 million ($0.88) -18.34 Sound Group $291.80 million 0.04 -$17.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares DouYu International and Sound Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -4.39% -2.92% -2.38% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 36.47%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

DouYu International beats Sound Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.