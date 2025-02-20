iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,443,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 365,486 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $22.21.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
