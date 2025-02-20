iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,443,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 365,486 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $22.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

