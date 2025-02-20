Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. 1,087,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.