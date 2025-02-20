Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FNF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. 1,087,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
