Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 54,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,413. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

