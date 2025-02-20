Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$272.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.2 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.580-2.620 EPS.

Five9 Trading Down 0.3 %

Five9 stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,011.60. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,588.81. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

