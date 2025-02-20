Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.30 and last traded at $286.57, with a volume of 31301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,827.83 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $6,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,956.10. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

