Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONBPO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.