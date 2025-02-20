Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ONBPO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.
About Old National Bancorp
