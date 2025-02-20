Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 25143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $773,016,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,662 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.