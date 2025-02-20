Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 1299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.