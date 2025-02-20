Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 1299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

