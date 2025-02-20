Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

BELFB stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.51. 124,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

