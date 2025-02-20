Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 31% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 31% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 479,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 525,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

