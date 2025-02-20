Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -344.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 3,179,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,320. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

