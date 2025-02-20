Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 558060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

