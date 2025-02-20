Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.74 and last traded at $222.11, with a volume of 27915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.56.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
