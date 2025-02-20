Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.74 and last traded at $222.11, with a volume of 27915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.56.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

