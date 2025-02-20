Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $35.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gimbal Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,214,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

