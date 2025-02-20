Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 23,940,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 219,066,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
