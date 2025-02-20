Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.
IVV stock opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.10 and a 200 day moving average of $584.74. The company has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
