The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

