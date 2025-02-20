Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $164.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

FRPT stock opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 29.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 828.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

