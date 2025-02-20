Wealth Alliance Sells 327 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enzi Wealth increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

NFLX stock opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

