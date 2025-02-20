iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $601.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.74.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
