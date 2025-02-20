NIKE (NKE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NIKE (NYSE: NKE):

2/19/2025 – NIKE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

2/7/2025 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – NIKE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

12/26/2024 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2024 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/23/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NIKE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NIKE by 187.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 250.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

